Is Enron on the way back?

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2024 at 1:19 pm

HOUSTON – The :Houston Chronicle reports that twenty-three years after Enron declared bankruptcy, the infamous Houston-based energy company appears to be making a return. A group representing itself as Enron, which became the center of a corporate scandal Dec. 2, 2001, following revelations of gross financial misconduct, has recently emerged in the Houston area. The company erected a billboard heralding Enron’s supposed return, took out a full-page ad in Monday’s print edition of the Houston Chronicle and has posted a statement on X promising a new leaf and a bright future for the company.

“Enron Corporation today announced its relaunch as a company dedicated to solving the global energy crisis,” the statement read. “With a bold new vision, Enron will leverage cutting-edge technology, human ingenuity and the spirit of adaptation to address the critical challenges of energy sustainability, accessibility and affordability.” Reconciliation is a major focus of Enron’s alleged revamp — so much so, the “R” in Enron now stands for “repentant,” according to the company’s newly-launched website. Enron Corporation denied the Chronicle’s request for an interview, but documents filed with the U.S. Patents and Trademark Office indicate the College Company, an Arkansas-based LLC that described itself on LinkedIn as “a multi-facet parent company which creates and operates clothing brands in the United States,” currently holds the rights to the multi-colored “E Enron” trademark seen on the billboard and Monday news release. According to trademark documents, in June the company granted the rights to the “E Enron” trademark to the Enron Corporation for $1. An individual named Charles Gaydos, who identified as the owner of the College Company and the CEO of Enron Corporation, signed on behalf of both entities. The College Company did not respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment. The College Company also owns several trademarks related to a popular gag-conspiracy theory called Birds Aren’t Real. The gag became popular among Gen Z users on social media around 2020, and claimed birds are not animals but government-controlled drones sent to spy on U.S. citizens. Trademark documents indicate the College Company owns the rights to the Birds Aren’t Real brand for use on stickers, apparel and “promoting public awareness.” What kind of business is the new Enron? Although the company’s messaging appears to allude to a return to the energy sector, the exact nature of Enron’s new business remains unclear. The company’s Monday news release and website are loaded with vague promises including “solving the energy crisis,” but little has been made public regarding the operational nuts and bolts.

Go Back