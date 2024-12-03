Chad Hogue gets another term as Smith County Fire Marshall

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2024 at 12:03 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue was reappointed Tuesday to another two-year term. The Commissioners Court voted to approve his additional term, which will take effect on December 20, 2024. He will be sworn in to office for the second term on that date. Hogue was initially appointed to serve as Smith County Fire Marshal on September 19, 2023. He worked at the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office as assistant emergency management coordinator and deputy fire marshal since January 2017.

From 2015-2017, Hogue worked as a Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy, and from 2012-2015, he served as the Gregg County Fire Marshal. From 2010-2015, he instructed Fire Academy Cadets through the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, and he served as an airport firefighter, deputy and EMT sergeant for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office from 2008-2012, and as a lieutenant firefighter and EMT for the Gladewater Fire Department from 1999-2008. He has also served as guest instructor at the Texas A&M University Municipal Fire School

