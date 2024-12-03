Today is Tuesday December 03, 2024
FBI investigating large drones spotted in New Jersey

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2024 at 11:35 am
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(MORRIS COUNTY, N.J.) -- The FBI is investigating after large drones were spotted flying over central New Jersey over the last two weeks.

The "cluster of what look to be drones and a possible fixed wing aircraft" have been recently sighted along the Raritan River, the FBI said.

Larger than the typical drones used by hobbyists, the devices have raised questions due to their proximity to both a military installation and President-elect Donald Trump's Bedminster golf course, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration has imposed drone flight restrictions while authorities investigate.

Local police have said there is no known threat to public safety.

"Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon would like to inform everyone that the recent drone activity observed by many in our communities is being actively investigated. There is no advisable immediate danger to the public at this time," the Morris County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the drones is being asked to contact law enforcement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
