Secret Service fires shots near Janet Yellen’s home, no one hurt

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2024 at 11:56 am
Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) A U.S. Secret Service agent fired shots near the home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen early Tuesday morning after a confrontation with occupants in a vehicle near her residence.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, an agent working in the vicinity of Yellen's home "observed a sedan with multiple occupants who were attempting to open car doors along the street," the Secret Service said in a statement.

"As the sedan approached the agent, a confrontation occurred between the agent and the car’s occupants," the Secret Service said.

The agent fired their weapon, but there is no indication the gunfire struck anyone, the Secret Service said.

The car's occupants fled the scene, and local police are now looking for them.

"There was no threat to any protectees during this incident and no protectees were harmed," the Secret Service said.

The incident is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



