UT Tyler instructor nominated for Grammy

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2024 at 10:32 am

TYLER – Dr. Ricardo “Rico” Allen II, a UT Tyler adjunct instructor of saxophone and jazz studies, and the members of his saxophone quartet, Lotus, played saxophone on the album “Impossible Dream,” which is nominated for a Grammy in the best traditional pop album category. “Impossible Dream” was recorded by Broadway star Aaron Lazar and features duets with Broadway stars including Josh Groban, Neil Patrick Harris, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kristin Chenoweth. “Receiving this Grammy-affiliate nomination was something that I would have never thought possible, but it is truly a dream come true,” said Allen. “I am so very thankful to Christina Giacona for asking me and my saxophone quartet to play on Aaron Lazar’s wonderful album.”

