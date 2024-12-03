Another round of lake effect snow to hit Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York: Latest

(NEW YORK) -- A wintry blast is slamming the Great Lakes region with 3 to 5.5 feet of snow -- and more lake effect snow is in the forecast for later this week.

Monday's intense lake effect snow band from Lake Michigan brought 7.5 inches of snow and whiteout conditions near Hartford in western Michigan, where a pileup closed Interstate 94 in both directions.

About 14 passenger vehicles and three semitrucks were involved in the crash, according to the Michigan State Police. One driver was critically hurt.

A winter storm warning is ongoing in western Michigan on Tuesday morning.

"Please drive safely and just stay home if it's unnecessary to drive," state police said.

A lake effect snow warning remains in effect through Tuesday evening for Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, where another 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected.

A new storm system will move in Wednesday, behind this system. One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is forecast for Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

The heaviest snow will be closer to the lakes, but a rain and snow mix is possible from northern New Jersey to Maine Tuesday night into Wednesday.

No snow accumulation is forecast for the Interstate 95 corridor, but up to 9 inches of snow is possible from Vermont to northern Maine.

