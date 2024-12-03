Two arrested in Palestine for a stolen Oklahoma car

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2024 at 9:16 am

PALESTINE – An 18-year-old and a 22-year-old from Oklahoma are behind bars in the Anderson County Jail after being found in a stolen car and leading Palestine police on a chase Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to our news partner, KETK, the Palestine Police Department was told that two people were at a Starbucks in a stolen vehicle, around 1 p.m. an officer was called. The officer reportedly saw a silver Hyundai occupied by two men in the Starbucks parking lot and confirmed that the car had been stolen out of Oklahoma. The officer then stopped the car and tried to detain Jimmie Payne, 18 of Palestine, officials said.

The police department said Payne began to struggle with the officer allowing him to escape and run away. The car’s other occupant, identified as 22-year-old Caleb Bush, of Oklahoma City, OK, also ran away during the struggle.With the help of additional officers, Bush was found near a McDonald’s and a resident reported seeing someone that looked like Payne in the area, leading to his capture.

Payne and Bush were taken to the Anderson County Jail and were both charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, search or transport and evading arrest or detention. Bush also has a obtaining property by trick or deception charge out of Oklahoma. They are both being held on a $40,000 bond.

