South Korean president declares martial law

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2024 at 9:04 am
(LONDON) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an "emergency martial law" in a televised speech on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon said the measure was necessary due to the actions of the country's opposition, which he accused of controlling parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government.

"I declare martial law in order to eradicate the shameless pro-North Korea anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people and to protect the free constitutional order," Yoon said, as quoted by ABC News editorial partner KBS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

