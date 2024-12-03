NET Health offering flu vaccines

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2024 at 9:08 am

TYLER — NET Health observes National Influenza Vaccination Week by providing flu vaccines in their main offices at 815 N. Broadway, on the corner of North Broadway and Gentry Parkway. The hours of operation for the NET Health Immunizations Clinic are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., and from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. On Wednesdays, the clinic remains open until 6:00 p.m.

NET Health provides the seasonal flu vaccine on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most simple and safest protection against the influenza virus (i.e., the flu) is vaccination. Flu vaccines are updated every year to better match the strains of the flu virus expected to be in circulation across the United States, and people who are at an increased risk for health complications from the flu should receive the flu vaccine before flu season arrives in northeast Texas.

Important reminders regarding the costs of flu vaccines:

Flu vaccination is free for persons enrolled on Medicaid or CHIP insurance plans.

Children in the Texas Vaccines for Children Program will be assessed a $10.00 administrative fee.

The cost for the flu vaccination for adults is $25.00 per person, and Medicare Part B is accepted.

NET Health also provides the High Dose Influenza Vaccine, which is free for persons on Medicare who are aged 65 years and older. Persons not on Medicare can receive this vaccine for $70.00.

For additional information, please contact the NET Health Immunizations Department at 903-510-5604 or click here for more information.

Go Back