Electrical issue closes four Tyler restaurants Monday

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2024 at 9:22 pm
TYLER — Four restaurants in Tyler closed their doors at their South Broadway locations early Monday night, Electrical issue closes four Tyler restaurants Mondaybecause of an electrical problem. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler FD Battalion Chief Cordell Parker said, Outback Steakhouse, Applebee’s, Olive Garden and Golden Corral closed after a call reported smoke detected at Applebee’s around 7 p.m. Crews from ONCOR concluded the HVAC unit at Applebee’s had the electric issue, which caused them to power down all four restaurants. With the four eateries closed Monday evening, it is not clear if they will reopen Tuesday.



