Chris Rock, Martin Short to host final ‘Saturday Night Live’ episodes of 2024

Two Saturday Night Live alums will host the final 2024 episodes of the sketch comedy series.

Chris Rock and Martin Short are set to host the Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 episodes of the show, respectively. This marks Rock's fourth time hosting SNL, while it will be Short's third time hosting individually. He previously also co-hosted alongside friend Steve Martin in December 2022. The pair also co-hosted along with Chevy Chase in December 1986.

Gracie Abrams will make her SNL debut as the musical guest for the Dec. 14 show, while Hozier returns to Studio 8H to be the musical guest for the show on Dec. 21.

SNL returns Dec. 7 after a three-week hiatus. Paul Mescal is hosting the episode, which will feature musical guest Shaboozey.

