Mandatory vehicle inspections end in one month

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2024 at 3:39 pm

AUSTIN – KXAN reports that in one month, most Texas drivers will be able to skip the state’s annual vehicle safety inspection. Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, a new law, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed in June 2023, will abolish the Vehicle Safety Inspection Program for non-commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles will still be subject to the inspection requirement as usual. Having a safe vehicle will now be a personal responsibility, and while the change may save time, it won’t save money. The requirement will be replaced by a $7.50 inspection program replacement fee. Prior to the new law, an annual vehicle safety inspection cost $7.50. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the fee would be paid during the vehicle’s annual, required registration with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Newer vehicles not yet registered will incur a $16.75 fee to cover two years of registration.

