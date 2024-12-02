Today is Monday December 02, 2024
Harvey Weinstein taken back to hospital in New York City, lawyer says

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2024 at 2:17 pm
Sarah Yenesel- Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Harvey Weinstein has been taken back to New York City's Bellevue Hospital for "emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention," his attorney, Imran Ansari, said in a statement.

"It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilizes," Ansari said.

The disgraced film producer is being held at Rikers Island while he awaits a new trial on sexual assault charges.

Weinstein has been diagnosed with illnesses including leukemia, according to his associates.

Weinstein is suing New York City and its Department of Correction, alleging negligence and failure to provide adequate care.

Ansari said Weinstein "has been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island.”

Weinstein's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said the "mistreatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment."

