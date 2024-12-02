Tyler EDC buys 281 acres for new business park

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2024 at 1:39 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Economic Development Council Monday completed the purchase of 281 acres to develop a New Business Park. The property was bought from the Wisenbaker family and will provide a competitive location for bringing new business to Tyler, leading to more jobs, and increased economic growth. The new property is located three and a half miles north of downtown Tyler, between State Park Highway 14 and U.S. Highway 271.

“The Tyler Economic Development Council launched its Strategic Sites Initiative in early 2021 with the goal of developing real estate that meets the market demand for economic development projects. A fundamental element of any successful economic development program is having suitable real estate to attract new economic development projects. An economic development program without competitive sites is akin to Baskin Robbins not having ice cream,” said Scott Martinez, TEDC President and CEO.

The Wisenbaker property buy is the second major land purchase by the TEDC since early 2023. At that time, the council purchased 412 acres, which is being developed as the Tyler Interstate Commerce Park. More information about the development will be shared on the TEDC website as it becomes available.

Go Back