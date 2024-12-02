Tyler Parks and Rec extends deadline for resident input

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2024 at 11:37 am

TYLER – Tyler Parks and Recreations has extended the deadline for resident feedback on the Tyler Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan online survey until Tuesday, Dec. 31. The survey gathers community input on playgrounds, trails, athletic fields, and other available amenities to improve City parks, recreation areas and open spaces. Feedback on the master plan shapes how the Parks team prioritizes different projects for the next 10 years. Residents are encouraged to complete the survey available at City of Tyler Parks, Recreation and Open Space Survey 2025. All participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win an Echo Dot.

“We want to work with our community to know what future they envision for our parks, that’s why it’s important to us to extend the survey and allow more people time to provide input,” said Leanne Robinette, Director of Parks and Recreation. “With their feedback, we will be able to ensure our parks reflect the diverse needs and priorities of residents now and for future generations.”

For more information about the survey and the Tyler Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan, visit http://www.TylerParksandRec.com or call (903) 531-1370.

