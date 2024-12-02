Today is Monday December 02, 2024
Jacksonville Cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Jacksonville Cyclist killed in hit-and-runJACKSONVILLE– Our news partner, KETK, reports that a 25-year-old East Texas cyclist died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night, now authorities are seeking help to identify the driver involved.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of Austin Street.

Police said Tayedrian Baker was travelling on an electric bike when an unknown vehicle hit him. Baker was flown to a Tyler hospital but later died from his injuries, Jacksonville PD said. Officials said the vehicle involved fled the scene and that detectives are working to identify the driver.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call detectives at 903-586-2549, and have the option to do it anonymously.



