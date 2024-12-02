Victor Wembanyama has first triple double of season to lead Spurs past Kings 127-125

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double of the season, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 127-125 on Sunday for their fifth win in six games.

Devin Vassell added 21 points off the bench for San Antonio. Chris Paul finished with 13 points.

DeRozan had 28 points to lead the Kings, who led by 17 points in the first quarter and were up 65-58 at halftime.

The Spurs used a 19-7 run to take a third-quarter lead, but the Kings responded to lead 97-92 heading into the fourth.

Wembanyama finished with five 3-pointers and had 13 points in the fourth quarter. With the Spurs ahead by two, Paul made a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining.

Keldon Johnson split free throws with the Spurs ahead by two with 9 seconds left, but got his own offensive rebound. Paul made two free throws with 5.5 seconds to go to put San Antonio up five, and Domantas Sabonis hit a 3-pointer for Sacramento at the buzzer for the final margin.

Takeaways

Spurs: The Spurs shot their way back into the game from distance with 23 three-pointers made, a franchise record. They were 23 for 46 from 3-point range.

Kings: Sacramento has lost six of seven to fall to a season-low three games under .500.

Key moment

Wembanyama grabbed an offensive rebound that led to a 3-pointer by Vassell to give the Spurs a 121-115 lead with under two minutes left.

Key stat

The Spurs’ defense responded after giving up 42 points in the first quarter, a season high for points in a quarter for the Kings. Sacramento shot over 70 percent from the floor in the quarter.

Up Next

Spurs visit Phoenix on Tuesday, and Kings host Houston.

