JonBenét Ramsey case: Progress being made, sources say

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2024 at 9:39 am
L-R" John and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of JonBenet Ramsey/Helen H. Richardson/ The Denver Post

(BOULDER, Colo.) -- Progress is being made in the investigation into the unsolved murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey, those briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

JonBenét was killed in her home in Boulder, Colorado, in December 1996.

In the last years, a multi-disciplinary team of experts has been assembled to go through the remaining evidence and apply the most modern scientific and cold-case techniques to try to solve the crime, the sources said. The team has consulted with top experts in their fields, the sources said.

It remains to be seen whether there will ever be enough provable information and evidence to support charges.

On the morning of Dec. 26, 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey woke up to find their daughter missing and a handwritten ransom note left on the stairs. Hours later, John Ramsey discovered his daughter dead in their basement.

JonBenet's autopsy determined she was sexually assaulted and strangled, and her skull was fractured. Unknown DNA was found under her fingernails and in her underwear.

John Ramsey believes new DNA technology could aid police in re-investigating JonBenét's murder.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

