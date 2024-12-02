Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: IDF confirms death of US-Israeli hostage

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2024 at 5:43 am

Eyad Baba / AFP via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- The ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group.

The Israel Defense Forces continues its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza, particularly in the north of the devastated Palestinian territory.

Tensions also remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides.

Israeli drone strike injures Lebanon soldier, army says

The Lebanese Armed Forces said on Monday that an Israeli drone "targeted an army bulldozer while it was carrying out fortification work" at a military center in the northeastern Hermel region close to the border with Syria.

The attack "resulted in one soldier being moderately injured," the army wrote in a post to X.

The Israel Defense Forces has not yet commented on the alleged strike.

-ABC News' Victoria Beaule

IDF confirms death of US-Israeli hostage

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday confirmed that missing U.S.-Israeli soldier Omer Maxim Neutra, 21, was among those killed in Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack into southern Israel.

Neutra was believed taken into Gaza as a hostage by militants during the attack. But the IDF said Monday he was killed during the Oct. 7 assault and his body was taken by militants.

Neutra -- originally from New York -- was serving as a tank platoon commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade at the time of the Hamas attack. He was among hundreds of security forces personnel killed during the assault.

Neutra's parents have been campaigning for a hostage release deal in the U.S., their activity including public appearances at the White House and the Capitol.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller

IDF reports 'several operations' against Hezbollah in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday it launched "several operations" targeting Hezbollah fighters that it claimed posed a direct threat to Israel "in violation of the ceasefire agreement."

Among the operations was an attack on armed militants operating close to a church in southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

Those killed "were active in the ground defense, anti-tank and artillery formations in the sector, and took part in the fighting while using the church," it wrote in a post to X.

The 60-day ceasefire that went into effect last week is holding despite continued sporadic fighting and Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

The deal stipulates that IDF troops will withdraw from their positions in Lebanon during the 60-day window and that Hezbollah forces will withdraw from the region south of the Litani River.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller

Hostage Edan Alexander's father makes an appeal to Biden, Trump and Netanyahu

The father of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander issued an emotional request on Sunday to President Biden, President-elect Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling the leaders to act now to bring the hostages home "before it's too late."

A day after seeing his son for the first time in a year in a propaganda video released by Hamas' military wing, Adi Alexander of New Jersey spoke at a rally in New York City's Central Park, saying, "No father should hear his child plead for his life like that."

"President Biden, President Trump, Prime Minster Netanyahu, I call on all of you to act," Alexander said. "This is not a moment for politics or hesitation. This is a moment of courage, collaboration and decisive action."

He appealed to Biden to use the United States' influence "to negotiate a deal before it's too late."

Directing his words to Trump, he said, "You do not have to wait until January to make an impact. The world is watching. Act now."

To Netanyahu, Alexander said, "The fate of the hostages, including my son, rests in your hands. You have the power to bring them home. Don't let this opportunity slip away."

Edan Alexander, 20, was serving in the Israeli military and stationed near Gaza when he was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

The White House issued a statement, saying, it has been in touch with the Alexander family and called the hostage video a “cruel reminder of Hamas’s terror against citizens of multiple countries, including our own.”

“The war in Gaza would stop tomorrow and the suffering of Gazans would end immediately-- and would have ended months ago-- if Hamas agreed to release the hostages,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement. "It has refused to do so, but as the President said last week, we have a critical opportunity to conclude the deal to release the hostages, stop the war, and surge humanitarian assistance into Gaza. This deal is on the table now."

Netanyahu to hold meeting to discuss hostages, Lebanon, Syria tonight: Official

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security meeting Sunday night to discuss the issue of the hostages, as well as Lebanon and Syria, an Israeli official told ABC News.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller

UN pauses aid deliveries to Gaza amid safety concerns

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini on Sunday announced a pause to Gaza aid deliveries via the strip's main crossing point, citing serious threats to the safety of staff.

The road out of the Kerem Shalom crossing "has not been safe for months," Lazzarini said in a post to X.

"This difficult decision comes at a time hunger is rapidly deepening," Lazzarini said. "The delivery of humanitarian aid must never be dangerous or turn into an ordeal."

The UNRWA chief said a "large convoy of aid trucks was stolen by armed gangs" on Nov. 16, with several more aid trucks taken on Saturday.

Lazzarini also said that Israel's "ongoing siege" of Gaza, "hurdles" put in place by Israeli authorities and "?political decisions to restrict the amounts of aid" were among the other problems facing U.N. staff.

"The humanitarian operation has become unnecessarily impossible," he wrote. "The responsibility of protection of aid workers [and] supplies is with the state of Israel as the occupying power."

-ABC News' Somayeh Malekian

