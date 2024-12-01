Mason Marchment’s spinning backhander leads Stars past Jets 3-1

DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment scored the winning goal on a spinning backhander with 7:37 to play with an assist from Jake Oettinger, who made 26 saves, as the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Sunday.

Marchment took a slow-rolling pass made by Thomas Harley from behind Dallas’ goal line to the opposite blue line, skated on net while closely defended by Josh Morrissey, spun to his left and shot with his back to goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to break a 1-1 tie.

Oettinger earned his fifth career assist starting the play and remained perfect at American Airlines Center this season at 9-0-0.

Hellebuyck, who leads the NHL with 15 wins, stopped 28 shots.

Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, the latter into an empty net with 7.5 seconds left.

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, who went 2-4-0 on a season-long road trip that took 10 days and covered 5,000 miles. Three of Lowry’s six goals this season have come in the last five games.

Marchment has eight goals and eight assists in his last 10 games.

Johnston has a six-game point streak (two goals, five assists).



Takeaways

Jets: Forward Nikolaj Ehlers, third on the team with 25 points, missed his first game this season with an upper-body injury.

Stars: Their fifth-worst home power play in the league at 12.9% went 0 for 5, blanked for the fifth time in their last six home games. That included 1:14 of 5-on-3 late in the second period.

Key moment

A point-blank shot by Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele with 1:07 remaining sailed just wide.

Key stat

Harley had the primary assist on both Stars goals.

Up next

The Jets will host St. Louis on Tuesday night, their first home game since Nov. 19. The Stars will complete a back-to-back on Monday night with their first trip to Utah.

