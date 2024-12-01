Tyler Transit commemorates Rosa Parks Day Monday

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2024 at 7:16 pm

TYLER – In honor of Rosa Parks, a seat on each Tyler Transit bus will be reserved for her memory on Monday, Dec. 2. Dec. 1 marks the anniversary of a milestone in the Civil Rights movement. In 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat in the colored section of the bus for a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama. After refusing the bus driver’s order to move, she was arrested for civil disobedience.

Rosa Parks’ action sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which lasted 381 days until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that racial segregation on public transit systems was unconstitutional. The boycott helped end segregation of public facilities in the United States, and Rosa Parks became known as the “mother of the freedom movement.”

