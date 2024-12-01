Carthage man dies in Louisiana car crash

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2024 at 1:28 pm

WEST MONROE, La. – A Carthage man died on Saturday afternoon when his car crashed near West Monroe, Louisiana. According to our news partner KETK, killed was 71-year-old Johnnie Lott Jr. Louisiana State Police spokesperson, Ryan Davis said in a release, that Lott was driving his vehicle around 3 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 143 north of West Monroe. His car went off the right side of the road and overturned. Davis said that Lott wasn’t wearing seat belts and he was pronounced dead at the scene. LSP is continuing their investigation, with toxicology being sent off to be analyzed.

