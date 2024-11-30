Trump says he’ll fire FBI Director Christopher Wray, replace him with longtime ally Kash Patel

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2024 at 6:38 pm

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he plans on firing FBI director Christopher Wray and replacing him with longtime ally Kash Patel.

The appointment must be approved by the Senate.

Patel has been a staunch supporter of Trump for years and served in the first administration under a number of roles. He has vocally defended Jan. 6 rioters.

"This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back