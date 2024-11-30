Today is Saturday November 30, 2024
ktbb logo


One injured in North Tyler shooting

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2024 at 4:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


One injured in North Tyler shootingTYLER – The Tyler Police Department said that one person was injured in a shooting Friday night. According to our news partner KETK, the incident happened in North Tyler, at Queen Street and West Gentry Parkway around 9:15 p.m. Tyler PD public information officer Andy Erbaugh said the injury wasn’t life-threatening, but it wasn’t random. The investigation is still running and no information is available on a suspect.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC