One injured in North Tyler shooting

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2024 at 4:44 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department said that one person was injured in a shooting Friday night. According to our news partner KETK, the incident happened in North Tyler, at Queen Street and West Gentry Parkway around 9:15 p.m. Tyler PD public information officer Andy Erbaugh said the injury wasn’t life-threatening, but it wasn’t random. The investigation is still running and no information is available on a suspect.

