Black Friday online sales on track to hit record high: What are people buying?

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2024 at 6:22 am
aire images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- People haven't only been filling their plates this Thanksgiving weekend -- it also seems they've been filling their online shopping carts.

Black Friday online shopping this year is on pace to break a record with between $10.7 billion and $11 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks U.S. e-commerce data.

As of Friday evening, spending on online shopping was up more than 8% compared to last year, according to Adobe.

The record pace of Black Friday buying follows record-setting online shopping on Thanksgiving itself, the analytics firm said. Consumers spent a record $6.1 billion online on Turkey Day -- up nearly 9% compared to a year ago, according to Adobe.

What are people buying this Black Friday?

Adobe said deep discounts are likely fueling the online spending spree, including discounts on toys of more than 27% off the listed price. Toys have seen a 178% boost in online Black Friday sales so far, compared to an average day in October.

Other popular items on Black Friday include makeup and skin care sets, LEGO sets, "Wicked" toys, Bluetooth speakers, TVs, patio heaters and air fryers, according to Adobe.

Increasingly, online shopping is happening on smaller screens. More than half of all online sales on Black Friday -- 57.6% -- were on mobile screens, according to Adobe. That's up from 55.5% last year.

