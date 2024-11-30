Today is Saturday November 30, 2024
Alabama A&M LB Medrick Burnett Jr. dies from head injury

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2024 at 12:52 am
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama A&M football player who suffered a head injury during a game in October has died.

Medrick Burnett Jr., 20, was playing his first season as a linebacker with Alabama A&M University when he sustained the injury during the annual Magic City Classic against in-state rivals Alabama State University on Oct. 26, the Jefferson County coroner said in a statement Friday. The coroner listed his official time of death as Wednesday evening.

The Alabama A&M athletic department announced Burnett’s death Wednesday morning and then sent out a retraction later that day. The second statement said the initial news of Burnett’s death came “from an immediate family member on Tuesday evening.”

The redshirt freshman from Lakewood, California, joined Alabama A&M’s team over the summer after starting his college career at Grambling State, according to the athletics department.

A spokesperson for the department could not be reached by phone Friday morning.



