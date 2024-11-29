Today is Friday November 29, 2024
22nd annual Tyler Turkey Trot 5K was Thanksgiving morning

22nd annual Tyler Turkey Trot 5K was Thanksgiving morningTYLER – The 22nd annual Tyler Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run was Thanksgiving morning. According to our news partner KETK, the event started with the kids race at 8:30 a.m. And the 5K got it start at 9 a.m. The event started and finished at the Racquet & Jog on S. Broadway Avenue. The Kids’ race started at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K got started at 9 a.m.

Registration for the Turkey Trot included a medal and a commemorative t-shirt. Funds raised will be given to the Promise Academy private Christian school in Tyler.

“We just love being part of the community, we get to see the people come together, it’s fun just organizing it and seeing the fruits of your labor, so it’s just nice to see families come together in a tradition they can partake in,” said Michelle Pena, race organizer with the Tyler Turkey Trot.

KETK’s Chief Meteorologist Carson Vickroy, placed 5th out of 2250 runners in Thursday’s 5K race. To see the full race results click here.



