FAA reports record numbers for Thanksgiving travel so far

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2024 at 1:45 pm
(NEW YORK) -- Airlines are seeing record travel numbers for Thanksgiving this year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were over 232,000 flights across the U.S. between Nov. 24 and 28, the FAA said, setting a Thanksgiving travel record.

On Tuesday, more than 52,000 flights carried passengers across the U.S, the agency said.

Despite the high volume, cancellations were limited to just 0.3%, and delays affected only 1.2% of flights -- both record lows.

The FAA said they expect record-breaking flight volumes to continue through Monday.

ABC News' Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.

