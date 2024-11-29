President Biden and first lady to debut AIDS Memorial Quilt on the White House South Lawn

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2024 at 9:32 am

Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark World AIDS Day on Sunday by debuting the AIDS Memorial Quilt at the White House.

It will be displayed on the South Lawn as the Bidens commemorate the day with survivors, their families and advocates.

A red ribbon will also be displayed on the South Portico of the White House to recognize those who have died due to AIDS-related illnesses, as well as the more than 40 million individuals living with HIV around the world.

The red ribbon -- now an annual tradition -- made its first appearance in 2007, under the Bush administration.

The White House said in statement that the Biden administration has made ending the HIV epidemic a key priority.

The statement touted the administration's National HIV/AIDS Strategy, which is focused on reducing new HIV infections, improving outcomes for people with HIV and breaking down societal barriers. It was established in 2021.

The White House Office of National AIDS Policy is set to release a progress report on the Biden administration's strategy next week.

The AIDS Memorial Quilt, a powerful symbol of the human toll of the virus, was originally displayed on the National Mall during the October 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, at a time when many felt the federal government had been too slow to respond to the crisis.

The quilt, which is regularly displayed across the U.S. as an education tool, now contains nearly 50,000 panels, honoring more than 105,000 lives lost.

HIV infection in the U.S. declined by about 12% overall between 2018 and 2022, but remains a persistent problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2019, the Department of Health and Human Services announced an effort to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S. It aimed to reduce new infections to 9,300 by 2025 and 3,000 by 2030. However, in 2022, there were more 31,800 estimated new HIV infections, according to the CDC.

