No. 20 Texas A&M beats No. 21 Creighton 77-73, hands Bluejays third straight loss

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2024 at 6:10 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 18 points to lead No. 20 Texas A&M past No. 21 Creighton, 77-73, in the Players Era Festival on Wednesday.

Henry Coleman added 17 points, and Andersson Garcia and Solomon Washington each scored 10 for the Aggies (5-2).

Pop Isaacs led all scorers with 25 points with five 3-pointers as the Bluejays (4-3) dropped their third straight game. Jackson McAndrew added 16 points, and Steven Ashworth scored 14 points.
Takeaways

Texas A&M: The Aggies outscored the Bluejays 42-20 in the paint despite the presence of Creighton’s 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had five blocks. Texas A&M also won the rebound battle 48-37.

Creighton: Despite Ashworth returning from an injury sustained in Friday’s 74-63 loss to Nebraska, the Bluejays lost their third straight game. Creighton also lost 71-53 to San Diego State on Tuesday.
Key moment

Washington drove to the basket with 35 seconds remaining, made the basket and was fouled by Kalkbrenner to put the Aggies up 71-70. He made the free throw, and the Aggies led 72-70. After Kalkbrenner cut the lead to to 72-71 by hitting one of two free throws, Texas A&M’s Coleman beat the press for a dunk with 16 seconds left, and the Bluejays never challenged after that.
Key stat

The Aggies bench outscored Creighton’s 20-2, with Garcia’s 10 points leading the way. The lone points for the Bluejays came from Fredrick King.
Up next

Texas A&M will play Rutgers in the fifth place game Saturday, while Creighton will play Notre Dame in the seventh place game.

