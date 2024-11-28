Plane crash in Smith County leaves two dead

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2024 at 1:05 pm

SMITH COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that 2 people died in a plane crash near Burleson Lake near Mineola on Wednesday night. Our news partners at KETK report that the crash happened at around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday when at a private ranch on Live Oak Drive near Lake Burleson, southwest of Mineola in northern Smith County. DPS said that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are on their way to investigate the crash.

