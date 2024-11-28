NFL rescinds Nathan Shepherd fine over Justin Herbert takedown

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2024 at 6:49 am

ByKATHERINE TERRELL

November 27, 2024, 3:09 PM

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd successfully appealed an $11,817 unnecessary roughness fine, according to a source.

Shepherd was accused of intentionally trying injure Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in a Week 8 game on Oct. 27. Several Chargers players said Shepherd tried to reinjure Herbert’s right ankle, which had been sprained earlier in the season.

Shepherd appealed the fine and received notice from the NFL last week that it would be rescinded. This was Shepherd’s only fine and penalty of the season to date.

Shepherd and Chargers center Bradley Bozeman were both flagged for unnecessary roughness after Shepherd pulled Herbert to the ground while Herbert was throwing a pass. While on the ground, Shepherd rolled over with his arms around Hebert’s right leg as Herbert went down, causing the quarterback’s right ankle to become twisted in Shepherd’s grip.

Bozeman jumped on Shepherd and shoved him off Herbert, causing the officials to assess offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties on both players. Bozeman was not fined for the penalty.

Bozeman was given a game ball by Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, which he said stemmed from wanting to protect his quarterback.

Former Saints coach Dennis Allen, who was fired the next week after a loss to the Carolina Panthers, defended Shepherd the next day after social media commenters also accused Shepherd of dirty play.

Go Back