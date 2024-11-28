3,500 gallons of grease dumped into Shelby County creek

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2024 at 6:43 am

SHELBY COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK, more than 3,500 gallons of grease trap waste was illegally dumped into a creek bed and the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department said it was successfully collected but authorities will be after those responsible.

The SC fire department officials confirmed that thousands of gallons were dumped into a creek bed off Richardson Street and that the creek flows through the City of Joaquin. Much of the waste was collected and that crews will continue to work in the area to reclaim any additional material.

“This costly cleanup operation is being funded by the state, and the case has been turned over to state authorities for further investigation,” the Joaquin VFD said. “If you have seen anything suspicious in the area over the last few days, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to provide a tip.”

The Joaquin VFD said authorities are pursuing the case to the fullest extent of the law to apprehend the person or people responsible.

“While there is no immediate environmental risk and live fish have been observed in the stream, authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely.” the fire department said. “Thank you for your vigilance and cooperation in helping keep our community safe.”

Go Back