FBI seeks your help with East Texas con man

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2024 at 9:38 pm

ANGELINA COUNTY — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of an East Texas man accused of running a decadelong series of fraudulent investment schemes that targeted individuals across the country. According to our news partner KETK, Matthew Jess Thrash of Lufkin, has been indicted in the Eastern District of Texas for federal violations of wire fraud and money laundering. The FBI believes that Thrash targeted individuals between 2012 through 2024 using several false investment schemes including a fake sports management company, a fake sports memorabilia store and the fraudulent sale of stock in cannabis dispensaries. He reportedly targeted victims throughout Texas, Las Vegas, Shreveport and Tampa.



Bureau records indicate that Thrash “intended to devise schemes and artifices to defraud others, and to obtain money and property by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises.”

Thrash has been charged on 13 counts including for alleged crimes against victims who gave him at least $120,000 for his sports management “businesses.” Thrash then repaid them “to conceal his fraudulent activity from victims and to avoid being reported to law enforcement.” The extent of how much Thrash defrauded his victims is unknown, and now the FBI is requesting anyone who believes to have been a victim of Thrash’s schemes to fill out a form on their website.

“Mr. Thrash used and employed various fraudulent schemes to obtain money from others. A critical component of his schemes was presenting himself as a successful businessman with lucrative investment opportunities,” said FBI Dallas Acting Special Agent in Charge P. J. O’Brien. “Individuals should not be embarrassed if they invested in one of his schemes. We encourage you to come forward so that you can receive assistance and help us hold him accountable in a court of law.”

