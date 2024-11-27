Marshall man arrested for the murder of a relative

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2024 at 9:17 pm

MARSHALL — A Marshall man has been arrested for the murder of a relative. According to our news partner KETK, Marshall Police answered a call of a reported stabbing incident Wednesday afternoon, during the lunch hour, near the intersection of Norwood and Randolph Streets. Upon arriving, investigators found out the caller allegedly stabbed a person that was also his relative. 36-year-old Brian Griffin was booked into the Harrison County Jail and charged with murder. MPD said the investigation is continuing.

Go Back