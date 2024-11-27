Today is Wednesday November 27, 2024
ktbb logo


Marshall man arrested for the murder of a relative

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2024 at 9:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marshall man arrested for the murder of a relativeMARSHALL — A Marshall man has been arrested for the murder of a relative. According to our news partner KETK, Marshall Police answered a call of a reported stabbing incident Wednesday afternoon, during the lunch hour, near the intersection of Norwood and Randolph Streets. Upon arriving, investigators found out the caller allegedly stabbed a person that was also his relative. 36-year-old Brian Griffin was booked into the Harrison County Jail and charged with murder. MPD said the investigation is continuing.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC