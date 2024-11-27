Local gas stations ready for the rush

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2024 at 4:10 pm

LINDALE – Our news partners at KETK report that experts are predicting record-breaking travel numbers for Thanksgiving and QuikTrip clerk Adam Woodsom is no stranger to the holiday rush that brings an onslaught of travelers to the gas pumps. Woodsom, who works at the Lindale location just off Interstate 20, said this year he’s already seeing more people traveling for Thanksgiving than in year’s past. “Time goes by fast I like being busy,” Woodsom said. “We’ve had a lot more family travel, especially now that winter break has started.”

To meet the requirements of the tons of people traveling for Thanksgiving, Woodsom said they are staffed up for this year’s surge of travelers.

“A lot more people have been working so there’s a lot more of us walking around there,” Woodsom said. “So, it’s a lot more hectic but yeah we get our job done.”

Daniel Armbruster with AAA said that from Tuesday to next Monday nearly 80 million Americans will be traveling creating record breaking numbers.

“5.7 million will be Texans who are traveling 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving,” Armbruster said. “We have not seen travel volumes that high in Thanksgiving’s past so certainly it’s going to be a very Thanksgiving on the road ways.”

Travelers on East Texas roads said that thankfully so far, it’s been smooth sailing.

“The traffic has not been bad now I’m sure it’s going to get worse the closer we get to Dallas,” Gloria Mackin who’s traveling through East Texas from South Carolina said. “But coming this way we really haven’t had a problem.”

