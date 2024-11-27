Today is Wednesday November 27, 2024
ktbb logo


East Texas man sentenced for murdering missing person

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2024 at 1:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


East Texas man sentenced for murdering missing personHENDERSON COUNTY — An East Texas man has been sentenced after being found guilty for the murder of a missing person, whose body was found in 2022 in a hand-dug grave.

More than two years after a missing person’s body was found, Steven Clowdus will now begin his prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of murder, tampering or fabricating physical evidence and intent to impair a human corpse. Our news partner, KETK, reports that on May 26, 2022, authorities were notified of a missing person’s body and truck that were found at a residence off Highway 85 just outside of Seven Points. When officials arrived to the scene they located a truck that was “cut into several pieces” and uncovered a hand-dug grave containing the missing person’s body. Shortly after, officials identified the missing person as Jimmy Dean Oldfield who went missing earlier that month on May 15.

Investigators collected evidence that also led to the arrest of William David Hux and Dalan Clowdus who are now pending trial.Hux is being charged with engaging in organized criminal activity with intent to murder and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. Dalan has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity with intent to murder, tampering or fabricating physical evidence and intent to impair a human corpse.

According to court documents, Steven received 50 year sentences for each charge but will serve them concurrently at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC