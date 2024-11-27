East Texas man sentenced for murdering missing person

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2024 at 1:22 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY — An East Texas man has been sentenced after being found guilty for the murder of a missing person, whose body was found in 2022 in a hand-dug grave.

More than two years after a missing person’s body was found, Steven Clowdus will now begin his prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of murder, tampering or fabricating physical evidence and intent to impair a human corpse. Our news partner, KETK, reports that on May 26, 2022, authorities were notified of a missing person’s body and truck that were found at a residence off Highway 85 just outside of Seven Points. When officials arrived to the scene they located a truck that was “cut into several pieces” and uncovered a hand-dug grave containing the missing person’s body. Shortly after, officials identified the missing person as Jimmy Dean Oldfield who went missing earlier that month on May 15.

Investigators collected evidence that also led to the arrest of William David Hux and Dalan Clowdus who are now pending trial.Hux is being charged with engaging in organized criminal activity with intent to murder and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. Dalan has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity with intent to murder, tampering or fabricating physical evidence and intent to impair a human corpse.

According to court documents, Steven received 50 year sentences for each charge but will serve them concurrently at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

