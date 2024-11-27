Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2024 at 11:28 am

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Our Little Secret: Lindsay Lohan spends Christmas with an ex in the new holiday film.

The Madness: Colman Domingo stars in the new action thriller series The Madness.

Max

Sweethearts: Two high school best friends make a pact to break up with their partners after they get to college in the new film.

Paramount+ with Showtime

The Agency: A covert CIA agent juggles romance and his career in the new limited series.

Disney+

Beatles '64: Go back in time and experience Beatlemania at its height in the new documentary.

Hulu

Nutcrackers: Ben Stiller goes home for the holidays in the new movie.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

