Ohio governor signs transgender bathroom ban for students

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a transgender bathroom ban for students into law.

The law requires students in the state's K-12 schools, as well as colleges and universities, to use the restroom or facility that aligns with their sex assigned at birth.

The law notes it is not intended to prevent schools from building single-occupancy facilities and does not ban someone of the opposite gender from entering to help another person.

Ohio joins at least 14 other states in banning transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Supporters say the ban eases concerns about student's privacy and protection. Critics of the bill say it creates unfounded fears about transgender students and may instead put trans students in danger of discrimination or violence.

DeWine's office previously declined ABC News' request for comment ahead of the bill's signing. He told reporters this past summer that he has to look at "specific language" in the legislation.

"I'm for people, kids, to be able to go to the bathroom with the gender assignment so that they have that protection, but I'll have to look at the specific language," DeWine told reporters.

Transgender health care, bathroom access, sports participation and more have been a key focus for Republican legislators nationwide in recent years -- a wave that has prompted hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills in the 2024 legislative session alone, as tracked by the American Civil Liberties Union.

DeWine has gone against state Republican legislators on transgender issues in the past. He vetoed a transgender youth care ban bill in December 2023, which would have restricted gender-affirming puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

