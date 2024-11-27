Thanksgiving week forecast: Where snow, rain is heading in the US

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2024 at 9:37 am

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Snow and rain are in the forecast for some parts of the U.S. as travelers hit the road and head to the airport for Thanksgiving.

Here's your weather forecast for the holiday week:

Wednesday

Heavy snow is hitting the Colorado Rocky Mountains on Wednesday.

Avalanche danger is high due to the combination of heavy snow and strong winds gusting up to 55 mph.

Rain is targeting the Interstate 70 corridor in Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday.

The rain will move into Illinois and Indiana in the afternoon. By the evening, the rain will push into Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

This storm will be expanding overnight as it heads east for Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, the entire South is enjoying well above average temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Houston could near its daily record high of 84 degrees.

Thanksgiving

Spectators heading to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City should bring umbrellas and raincoats, as the parade will be rainy with temperatures in the 40s. The breeze could reach 15 mph.

The rain will stop in Washington, D.C., by noon and in New York City by 4 p.m. The rain will continue in Boston until about 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, snow will be falling Thursday morning in Ohio, Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

By the afternoon and evening, the heavy snow will reach Maine and the Green and White mountains in Vermont and New Hampshire.

The rain and snow from this storm will be done by Friday morning.

Friday

Friday will be dry and tranquil across the country.

But temperatures will fall below average across the Northeast, the Midwest and the South -- and it'll stay chilly through the weekend and into next week.

Saturday and Sunday

Weekend snow is possible in Missouri and Kentucky, while lake effect snow is forecast for the Great Lakes.

Some parts of upstate New York could see 1 to 3 feet of snow through Monday morning.

About 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible at the Buffalo Bills' Orchard Park, New York, stadium by the time the Bills host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

