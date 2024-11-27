Child dies after visiting family for Thanksgiving

MURCHISON — A third grade student at Murchison ISD has died while visiting family members for the Thanksgiving holiday, school officials said.

According to our news partner, KETK, the third grader died early Tuesday morning and at this time, district officials will not be releasing the student’s name out of respect for the family. Parents of current students will be notified through Remind and the school’s counselor, alongside additional staff will be available to offer support. “Our desire now is to provide support for the family, students and staff who are grieving by showing grace and the space to process this tragedy,” school officials said. “More information will be communicated to parents as necessary through the district messaging system. If you have any questions or need additional support, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.”

A candlelight vigil will be held at the school playground on Friday where attendees are asked to wear red in honor of the student’s favorite color.

