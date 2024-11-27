Who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 33?

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2024 at 8:26 am

Disney/Eric McCandless

Former Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were crowned the winners of Dancing with the Stars season 33, taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy during the finale Nov. 26 on ABC. Graziadei was the first Bachelor star ever to win the competition.

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten came in second. Actress Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong followed in third place, while Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold came in fourth place. Retired NFL star Danny Amendola and Witney Carson placed fifth.

"It means everything," Graziadei said of winning the Mirrorball. "This experience has been unbelievable, honestly. Everyone from the beginning. Ilona, you have been amazing this season. I love you. All the finalists, the judges, thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise. Thank you."

During the finale, the five final pairs each performed a redemption dance and a freestyle dance. ?In the redemption round, the finalists each performed a dance assigned by the judges. Each finalist got creative during the freestyle round and performed epic dance routines that showed off their personalities.

The night also had a performance from the upcoming dance pros who will be joining the DWTS LIVE 2025 Tour, which kicks off Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and is set to wrap in Hollywood, California, in April.

Season 32 winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy returned to the ballroom with an impressive performance to Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club," while Derek Hough also performed an Argentine tango.

Other contestants from the past season performed, too. Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson did a sweet dance number to the show's theme song with Emma Slater. Also performing were model Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, and former Bachelorette Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back