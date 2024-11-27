Grand opening of Longview Fire Station 8

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2024 at 8:00 am

LONGVIEW — The Longview Fire Department held a grand opening Tuesday afternoon for their new station that will serve a growing area of the city. According to our news partner KETK, Station 8, located on 5922 Lou Galosy Way, was funded by a 2018 legislation that approved $52 million for public safety. Longview leaders said they are excited to support an area that is rapidly growing. Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said the new station is a night and day difference compared to the previous one.

Instead of a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony, the fire department held a hose uncoupling with members of the community present. People were able to see inside the new facility that is just off George Richey Road.

