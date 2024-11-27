Today is Wednesday November 27, 2024
ktbb logo


Grand opening of Longview Fire Station 8

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2024 at 8:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Grand opening of Longview Fire Station 8LONGVIEW — The Longview Fire Department held a grand opening Tuesday afternoon for their new station that will serve a growing area of the city. According to our news partner KETK, Station 8, located on 5922 Lou Galosy Way, was funded by a 2018 legislation that approved $52 million for public safety. Longview leaders said they are excited to support an area that is rapidly growing. Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said the new station is a night and day difference compared to the previous one.

Instead of a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony, the fire department held a hose uncoupling with members of the community present. People were able to see inside the new facility that is just off George Richey Road.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC