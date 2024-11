Same old story in Philadelphia with Paul George and Joel Embiid out again against Houston

PHILADELPHIA (AP) β€” Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Paul George will each miss a third straight game with left knee injuries on Wednesday night against Houston.

George is out with a left knee bone bruise and Embiid will miss another game with swelling in his left knee.

The Sixers also said six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry (hip strain) will sit out against Houston.

With Embiid and George out for most of the year, the 76ers are just 3-13, ahead of only Washington in the Eastern Conference.

β€œWe’ve all kind of looked in the mirror and faced what we’re up against,” George said at 76ers practice in Camden, New Jersey, on Wednesday. β€œNo one has said this is over. No one is doubting we can’t make a push.”

The All-Star trio of Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey have played only one game together this season for just over a combined 6 minutes.

George has played in just eight of 16 games; Embiid only four.

A nine-time All-Star, George was a partial participant in practice Wednesday. The Sixers also said Caleb Martin, who signed a four-year, $32-million free-agent deal, did not practice and was questionable for Wednesday with hip soreness.

β€œI saw something that we played 6 or 7 minutes together and we’re 16 games in,” George said. β€œIt’s challenging. You look at the guys that came here for that reason of playing alongside myself, Joel and Tyrese. We’re asking them to do a lot in the absence of us.”

The 76ers committed more than $400 million in salary to Maxey and George early in free agency and then signed Embiid to a $193 million extension shortly before the start of training camp.

