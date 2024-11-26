Examining the climate risks in major cities, including DFW

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2024 at 4:15 pm

DALLAS – D Magazine reports that this week, the Washington Post examined how climate change could affect how people choose safe places to live. Using data from climate modeling firm AlphaGeo, the publication delivers an interactive look at how climate events like hurricanes, droughts, wildfires, floods, and more would impact cities and regions. It also looks at the types of events those regions are most at risk for encountering. AlphaGeo looked at 28 factors in each city or region to assess its vulnerability, including life expectancy, infrastructure spending, the economy, how tightly knit the community is, income inequality, and household debt. “Overlaying risk and resilience is a road map to a community’s future. It paints a picture of why a place is positioned to thrive or struggle because climate change won’t be a singular disaster,” the Post says. “It’s a succession of stresses, some small, others devastating.” Dallas-Fort Worth ranked high for resilience, partly thanks to its use of renewable energy and its economy. It scored low on energy reliability, as did most cities in Texas covered in the piece, due to the potential for extended power outages. The region ranked medium for risk, with the biggest risks coming from the heat, drought, and wildfires. Overall, the area is more resilient than risky—for now.

Go Back