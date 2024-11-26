Today is Tuesday November 26, 2024
‘Vanderpump Rules’ to return for season 12 with new cast

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2024
Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo via Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules is officially returning for season 12, but it is going to look a little different.

Bravo announced the renewal news on Tuesday, also confirming that the new season of the show will be a reboot of sorts. An entire new cast will make up the servers, hosts and bartenders, with Lisa Vanderpump returning to oversee it all.

According to a press release, season 12 will be made up of a new group of "close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors." While it will look different, the release promises "plenty of drama, situationships and frenemies."

Vanderpump commented on the new changes, saying, "[T]he last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between."

She thanked the former cast for all they have brought to the show.

"I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules," Vanderpump said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



