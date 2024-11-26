Today is Tuesday November 26, 2024
Biden says Israel, Lebanon agree to ceasefire designed to be permanent end to fighting

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2024 at 3:28 pm
Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a deal brokered by the U.S. "to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah."

"This has been the deadliest conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in decades," Biden said in remarks from the Rose Garden.

Biden said the agreement reached will go into effect early Wednesday.

"At 4 a.m. tomorrow local time, the fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end. Will end," Biden said. "This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

