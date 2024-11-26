United Way “Tyler Gives” is December Third

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2024 at 4:12 pm

TYLER – The United Way of Smith County will host the fifth annual “Tyler Gives” on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd. Supplemented by a $75,000 matching grant, the online fundraiser addresses local needs by providing dozens of local nonprofits with essential year-end funding. Since its inception on Giving Tuesday in 2020, more than $1-million has been raised through Tyler Gives. The United Way of Smith County and event sponsor Express Employment Professionals provide the $75,000 matching grant and cover all credit card fees from donations during the fundraiser. Beginning at 8 a.m. on December 3rd, the first $50,000 in donations through TylerGives.org will be matched. Another $25,000 will be matched beginning at 2:00 p.m. Donors can select a specific agency to support or choose to support all equally with one gift.

“Tyler Gives is a testament to the incredible generosity of our community,” said Ward Huey, Board Chairman of United Way of Smith County. “As we come together for the fifth year, we are proud to unite donors and local nonprofits in a shared mission to make a lasting impact in Smith County. As we approach the holiday season, it is the perfect time to share with those in greatest need. Every dollar counts, and we thank you for doing your part to make a difference!”

2024 marks United Way of Smith County’s 84th year to serve as the community chest fund for Tyler/Smith County. During that history, the organization has put more than $75 million back into local nonprofit programs that collectively address some of the biggest issues facing Smith County residents. Dozens of local agencies count on funding from the United Way campaign each year.

To support your favorite local nonprofits through Tyler Gives, visit TylerGives.org on December 3rd. 100% of your donation will stay local and will go directly to United Way’s participating partner agencies.

