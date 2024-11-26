Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2024 at 3:28 pm

(LONDON) -- Israel's cabinet has approved the U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hezbollah after prolonged negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had submitted the proposal to the cabinet for approval Tuesday evening local time. The deal was approved 10-1, with only far-right minister Ben Gvir voting against the plan.

Israel announced the deal, followed shortly after by an announcement at the White House by President Joe Biden. The deal will go into effect at 4 a.m. local time, Biden said.

"Israel appreciates the US contribution to the process, and reserves its right to act against any threat to its security," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, translated from Hebrew.

Netanyahu said earlier, when submitting the deal for approval, that the deal still relies on the actions of Hezbollah.

"The duration of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon," Netanyahu said in a statement. "We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. We will continue together until victory."

The prime minister hailed "great achievements" on all fronts of the war, including killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and destroying their weapons across the country.

"With full understanding with the United States, we maintain complete military freedom of action," Netanyahu said in the address, translated from Hebrew. "If Hezbollah violates the agreement and tries to arm itself -- we will attack. If it tries to renew terrorist infrastructure near the border -- we will attack. If it launches a rocket, if it digs a tunnel, if it brings in a truck with missiles -- we will attack."

Netanyahu attended a meeting with security officials on Sunday night regarding a ceasefire with Israel's Hezbollah adversaries in Lebanon, an Israeli official told ABC News.

This was part of ongoing talks, including Netanyahu's meeting last week in Israel with U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein. Hochstein also traveled to Beirut to discuss a potential way forward.

Netanyahu then held a security cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the deal and hold a cabinet vote, Israeli officials said.

In October, Israel invaded southern Lebanon in an escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group.

Tensions heightened last weekend as the countries' leaders worked to negotiate a ceasefire deal. On Sunday, Hezbollah fired about 250 rockets and other projectiles into Israel in one of the group's heaviest retaliations in months.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back