Search continues for 61-year-old missing hiker, 2 dogs

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2024 at 12:23 pm
Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

(WELCHES, Ore.) -- A search continued Tuesday for a missing hiker and her two large Malinois-mix dogs believed to be in the Green Canyon Way Trail area of Welches in Oregon, according to officials.

Susan Lane-Fournier, 61, was reported missing after failing to show up at work, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Searchers looked for Lane-Fournier on Monday in the Salmon-Huckleberry Wilderness, covering over 100 miles of trail.

Deputies did not find Lane-Fournier at her residence after she was reported missing by her employer. A community member saw her white 1992 Ford F-250 parked along a road near the trail a day later.

Lane-Fournier, who also goes by the name "Phoenix," is 5-foot-2-inch, weighs 150 pounds, and has reddish-brown hair.

"Although she is familiar with the area, it is not known if Ms. Lane-Fournier was prepared to stay out overnight. Temperatures in the area have dropped into the 30s with light rain," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Anyone who has seen Lane-Fournier or her dogs is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

